Comerica Bank Sells 2,686 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.31% of Balchem worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $13,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,804,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after buying an additional 39,767 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $112.57 and a one year high of $174.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $228.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

