Comerica Bank Sells 2,879 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Southern by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.85. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

