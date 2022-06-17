Comerica Bank Sells 590 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 67.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI opened at $154.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

