Comerica Bank Sells 62,493 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,493 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $190.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.14 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.