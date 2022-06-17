Comerica Bank Sells 8,883 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.20% of STAG Industrial worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after acquiring an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,711,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,010,000 after purchasing an additional 577,485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 440,060 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,702,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $48.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

STAG Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.