Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Merit Medical Systems worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

