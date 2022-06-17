CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Up 8.5%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.50. 157,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,301,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

COMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 17,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,352,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in CommScope by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in CommScope by 1,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

