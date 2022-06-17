ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Up 38.8% in May

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the May 15th total of 440,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About ConnectOne Bancorp (Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.