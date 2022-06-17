Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $11,352,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $3,207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $140,826,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Core & Main by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.