Corie S. Barry Sells 4,388 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

