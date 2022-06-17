Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

