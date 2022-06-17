Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys 485 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $133.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

