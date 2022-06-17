Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys 507 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after buying an additional 13,237,122 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 307.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after buying an additional 11,420,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 296.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,504,000 after buying an additional 9,801,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 314.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,629,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,032,000 after buying an additional 3,512,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $154.01 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

