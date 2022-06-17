Cornerstone Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $639.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.34 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $815.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $913.78. The company has a market capitalization of $662.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

