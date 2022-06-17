Cornerstone Advisory LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 139.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,142,730. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

NYSE:CRM opened at $159.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.45 and its 200 day moving average is $208.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

