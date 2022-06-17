Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

NYSE:PFE opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

