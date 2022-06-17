Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

