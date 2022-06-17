Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $134.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.81. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.74 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

