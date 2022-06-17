Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $520,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Shares of TT opened at $121.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $121.09 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.90 and its 200-day moving average is $160.31.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

