Cornerstone Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $249,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

CAT stock opened at $194.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

