Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 3,440 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $160.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $159.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $435.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.36.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

