Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $253.35

Shares of Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.35 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 292.80 ($3.55). Countryside Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 261.40 ($3.17), with a volume of 1,638,371 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 240 ($2.91) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 270 ($3.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 342 ($4.15) to GBX 260 ($3.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 453.56 ($5.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 253.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 313.92. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

