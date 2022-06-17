Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

CBRL has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $153.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

