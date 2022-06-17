Craig E. Hunsaker Sells 30,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,331,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,938.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.62. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $16.47.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

