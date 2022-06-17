CRH (NYSE:CRH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.33) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.49.

CRH stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,828,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

