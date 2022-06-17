CRH (NYSE:CRH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.33) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.49.
CRH stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12.
About CRH (Get Rating)
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRH (CRH)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.