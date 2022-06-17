CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $180.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $64.64 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $169.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

