Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Short Interest Update

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DAOOU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.