CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,202 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

