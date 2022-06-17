CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.84.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.41. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

