CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.84.
Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.41. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.
In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
