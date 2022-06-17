Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 218,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. On average, analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

