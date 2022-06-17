Cypress Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 105,259 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $266.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

