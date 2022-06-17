Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $179.88 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.78. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

