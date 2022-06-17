Cypress Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,613 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

NYSE:V opened at $189.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $359.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.31. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

