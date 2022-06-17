Cypress Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 333,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $535.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.04.

Shares of ADBE opened at $365.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.76. The stock has a market cap of $172.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.90 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

