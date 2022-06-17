Cypress Capital Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.30.

FDX stock opened at $225.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

