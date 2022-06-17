Cypress Capital Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.30.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.
In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Profile (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.