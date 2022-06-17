Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Short Interest Update

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 71.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSO. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

