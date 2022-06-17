D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $63.72

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.72 and last traded at $65.87, with a volume of 167072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

