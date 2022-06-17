D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.72

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.72 and last traded at $65.87, with a volume of 167072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

