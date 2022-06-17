Dan Bodner Sells 6,482 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $290,912.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Dan Bodner sold 12,392 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $635,213.92.

On Thursday, April 7th, Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -366.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 51,903 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

