Danaos’ (DAC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.50.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos stock opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. Danaos has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.46.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a net margin of 138.14% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Danaos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 375.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 39.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.