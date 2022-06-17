Daniel S. Loeb Sells 1,000,000 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SentinelOne stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on S. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

