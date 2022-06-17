Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Cowen

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Citigroup cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.74.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 42.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 539.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

