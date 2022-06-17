David S. Hall Sells 500,000 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) insider David S. Hall sold 500,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,972,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,585.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $11.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.