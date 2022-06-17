Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading Down 11.4%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating) was down 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 101,038 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 90,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.29.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.