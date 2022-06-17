Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBOEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($156.25) to €156.00 ($162.50) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($182.29) to €180.00 ($187.50) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($170.83) to €172.00 ($179.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €191.00 ($198.96) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DBOEY stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2282 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.