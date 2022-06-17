Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 37500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.36 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.
About Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI)
