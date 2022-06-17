Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 37500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$22.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

