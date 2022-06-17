Diane M. Sullivan Sells 35,915 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $979,402.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CAL opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.07. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Caleres by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Caleres Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

