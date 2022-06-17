Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford acquired 19,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $54,550.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 432,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,482.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 48,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $110,755.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,382.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 104,756 shares of company stock valued at $260,898. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,974,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

