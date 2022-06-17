Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Diversey stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.12. Diversey has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.63 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Diversey by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,904,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,347,000 after acquiring an additional 465,667 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the 4th quarter worth $41,660,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Diversey by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Diversey by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,676,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,314,000 after acquiring an additional 240,612 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Diversey by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 740,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 283,649 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

